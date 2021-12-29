Sagittarius Horoscope 2022: Astrological predictions for the new year

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The year 2022 will bring happiness to your life as you will start it on a positive note. You are most likely to dedicate this year to yourself and your interests. You should give time to your loved ones and nurture your relationship too. A changed perspective towards work will keep you a step ahead of your competitors throughout the year. Don't stop being as creative as you are and take some time to pursue your hobbies. You may face a few challenges during the mid-part of the year, but it will be temporary which will give you an enriching experience as well. Students appearing for government exams are most likely to excel in their field.

Sagittarius Finance in Year 2022

In the year 2022, you may have to be extra careful of your expenses as it can cause a crisis in the second half of the year. Business partnerships are a good idea this year. Huge monetary gains will be there by the last quarter of the year.

Sagittarius Family in Year 2022

The year 2022 will be cheerful on the domestic front. If you have children of marriageable age, they may receive good news regarding marriage proposal.

Sagittarius Career in Year 2022

On the professional front, your bosses will be impressed with your dedication and efficiency towards the second quarter of the year 2022. Better career opportunities will be there in the second half of 2022.

Sagittarius Health in Year 2022

In the year 2022, your health will remain fine. Avoid excess of anything - especially junk food in your diet and you will see a drastic change in your overall wellbeing. Practicing yoga and reading techniques will help you in staying fit.

Sagittarius Love Life in Year 2022

Those in a long-term relationship are likely to tie the knot in the first quarter of the year 2022. For others, the year will romantically and emotionally be great with your partner.

Lucky Color: Lemon

Lucky Number: 7, 9

Lucky Months: March, June & October

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026