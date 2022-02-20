Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Astrological predictions for February 20

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today is a great day for businessmen and other people dealing with trading as they will get the desired results. Some of you may remain stressed as for corporate and government employees’ things might not go that good today. You might have to deal with different situations at work and you might also have to travel but it may not result in anything positive. If you have any kind of gastric or a digestive issue you will get relief from it with the minimal effort.

Sagittarius Finance Today

If you are a businessman dealing with international trade you will get the desired gains in your business. The plans you have had for financial independence it will start giving results. If you take cooperation from a woman thing will be better for you.

Sagittarius Family Today

The work-related stress can also lead to bad family relations for you. The stress you might be feeling can turn into heated arguments with your family. You should try to avoid any argument and keep a peaceful environment in your house.

Sagittarius Career Today

The amount of success you are expecting from yourself in the coming periods may not be fulfilled. You might have to deal with different situations and some of it might not be favorable for you. You might also have to travel but you will not get the desired results from travelling as well.

Sagittarius Health Today

Individuals dealing with any kind of digestive or gastric problems will have impeccable relief. They just need to maintain the normal caution suggested by the doctor. Other than that, there might be chances of you getting a sore throat.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your relationship with your partner will improve and there might be chances of you tying the knot with the love of your life. This day will give you more power, romance, authority and a bigger family. You will be spending a lot of time with your partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

