Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 3, 2022

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will enjoy good health and feel energetic today. Though your finances will make you happy, you have to face a bit of competition in your professional life. However, you are advised to explore more career opportunities. Family members will be very satisfied with you and you will rediscover your love for your family. So, just enjoy the day. Dear Sagittarius born person, you are a quick-witted soul. Your friends and family adore you because you spread happiness wherever you go. You hate to waste time on things that are petty in your life. You must live your life according to your rules and not give everyone an explanation for your decisions. You are advised to embark on an adventure to explore the unexplored. You can take suggestions from your family before finalising any destination. Property deals can be profitable if done with proper paperwork. If you dealing with a relative, you are advised to keep a mediator to avoid complications later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today

You may have a good day as far as your finances will be satisfactory and you will witness this in your bank balance. All your investments will be fine and now you must think of buying more policies to reap good results.

Sagittarius Family Today

It’s time to rediscover your bonding with your parents and siblings. You have been stuck up in your hectic schedule but the time you spend together will bring you closer to your family members. Try to take the most advantage of the day.

Sagittarius Career Today

You are advised to be very careful while venturing into something new. You may get tempted to explore new job options. Things may prove beneficial if done with proper consultation and guidance of elders at home and office. Don’t make any life-changing career moves in haste.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Health Today

You have been taking good care of your health and today you will see the difference. Those who are suffering from digestion problems will see a big relief. You are advised not to overexert yourself and keep a check on your rigorous cardio exercise.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Love is in the air. Your partner or spouse may feel the good vibes and plan a surprise for you. you can also expect a marriage proposal today. those who are single may find that special someone. You must not hesitate to express your love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026