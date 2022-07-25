Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 25, '22 states, profit

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Sagittarius natives are likely to do well on their professional front. You may be on your toes as more projects are likely to keep you busy. Your health may remain fine. Regular exercises combined with a strict diet may keep you fit and active. On the romantic front, married couples are likely to enjoy intimacy as their bond grows deeper and stronger. On the flipside, your financial condition may be unstable. Your spendthrift nature is likely to pinch your pocket in the long run. Your family life may be filled with mundane activities. Plan a fun outing together with your loved ones to cheer them up. Those looking to travel to get away from routine may experience hurdles in the form of bad weather and disorganized arrangements. Property transactions are likely to bring losses. Students are likely to excel in competitive exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Love Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Finance Today On the financial front, wealth may increase for Sagittarians. There may be small gains from past investments. However, you may still be unable to start your dream project. Property dealings may not be as profitable as expected.

Also Read | Career Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Family Today For Sagittarius natives, tensions may arise at home. You may have to keep a check on your temper at this time. However, understanding the homely situation may be beneficial for all. Siblings are likely to support you.

Also Read | Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Career Today On the job front, new projects may not give time to Sagittarius natives to relax. However, you may enjoy your work. You may focus your attention towards sharpening your skills, which may benefit you in the coming months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Health Today On the health front, you are likely to enjoy the perks of a sound mind and healthy body. There may be no ailments to pull you down. Physical activity and breathing exercises may help you stay fit and calm your mind.

Sagittarius Love Life Today On the romantic front, Sagittarians in a long-distance relationship may get to meet their partner after a long separation. Some of you may settle down in matrimony with the consent of both sets of parents. Enjoy the intimacy.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON