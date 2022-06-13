Sagittarius Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions for June 13,'22states,new job

SAGITTARIUS(Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is an extremely auspicious phase for Sagittarius natives. You will be in a good space as far as professional and financial success is concerned. Peace and harmony will prevail in your life. Sagittarians are also likely to excel in their respective field. You are likely to be blessed with a Midas touch. Your career prospects will show drastic improvement. It is a time to stay strong and take risks. Your career will be on the upswing and you could receive new job opportunities. Today's financial condition is all set to improve through wise and well-thought-out moves. Stability in your home affairs will brighten up your day. Dealing in land and property will be beneficial for some Sagittarius natives. You can plan to buy a new house. You will feel interested in spiritual activities and there is a possibility of travelling to distant places. A religious sojourn or pilgrimage may bring much-needed tranquility to your life.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Business people will continue to do well and may forge new tie-ups to foster their expansion. You will have better prospects in your business and will be rewarded for your efforts. Investments will yield good results and improve finances.

Sagittarius Family Today

Spending quality time with family members is likely to make you feel relaxed and may keep you in a happy mood. An old friend may call or drop in to seek some relationship advice. Be sure to lend a sympathetic ear.

Sagittarius Career Today

Work is likely to gain momentum and all your meetings or assignments for today will go exactly the way you want. Some Sagittarians may make new connections. New associations will be fruitful in the long run. An increase in the current salary of working professionals is also on the cards.

Sagittarius Health Today

Traditional healing methods are likely to help in overcoming a chronic aliment, so go ahead and give it a try. Avoid relying on unnecessary medicines. Just resting your body and avoiding physical activity today may improve your condition.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

There could be the beginning of a new romantic relationship today which will work out in the long run. Married life will remain harmonious and your relationship with your spouse will become stronger. Singles Sagittarius natives will be able to find the love of their life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

