Sagittarius Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for June 23,'22 states, new skills

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) You may have a normal day, but some work issues may keep you occupied. You may get a chance to spend quality time with your soulmate and enjoy cooking with her. Some may learn something new and add new skills to their resume. Some may be in a good mood today and enjoy outdoor activities with kids or friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Financial stability is on the cards, so continue enhancing your savings. It is a good day at the family front too. The day will be easy at work. You may spend sometime in learning new skill or technology.

It seems like a good day to buy new stocks and invest in property.

Sagittarius Finance Today: This day may be fine on the financial front. You may have to spend on the higher education of your children. You may spend on self-care or electronic devices. You should keep looking for some better investment instruments in order to get good returns in future.

Sagittarius Family Today: Some may shift to a new home. Stay calm while dealing with your kids. You should try to appreciate even the smallest achievement of your children; this will keep them motivated. Try to spend some time with elders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Career Today: Things are not going smoothly on the work front. You should be punctual and organized in order to clear all your backlogs. Those who are able to complete their tasks on time may get some spare time to work on self-improvement.

Sagittarius Health Today: Day seems moderate on the health front. You should avoid oily food today in order to avoid indigestion. You may participate in your favorite sport and try to maintain a positive mindset. Unexpected travel should be avoided by pregnant ladies. Try to stay positive.

Sagittarius Love Life Today: You may get more affection, care and respect from your partner if you give your time to him or her. Taking your spouse or lover to a romantic dinner may do the wonders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Forest green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON