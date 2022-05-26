Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions for May 26,'22 states, be creative
horoscope

Sagittarius Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions for May 26,'22 states, be creative

Dear Sagittarius, your daily astrological predictions for May 26, 2022 suggests, those of you contemplating going for higher education are advised to take the plunge.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for May 26, 2022:Your hard work and effort are likely to lead you to successful results.
Published on May 26, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)Your hard work and effort are likely to lead you to successful results. Your efforts may bring success on the professional front. You will be able to make important decisions with clarity. Your financial acumen and decisions will be spot on today. Your income is all set to increase. Do not change your habits, be original and creative in everything, including in your personal life. An atmosphere of happiness will be seen in the family. But despite this, there may be ups and downs in married life. Watch your tone and words to keep the ties intact. Those of you contemplating going for higher education are advised to take the plunge. The move may turn out to be very beneficial. It would be an auspicious time for those who wish to go abroad. Success and well-being may come their way. Landlords will need to be accommodative to keep amicable ties with tenants.

Sagittarius Finance Today Businesspeople can think of expanding their business as they will receive new opportunities to establish themselves in the market. If you don't aim too high, many options will be open to you. Don't let any outstanding financial claims go unpaid, since they would probably be positively resolved.

Sagittarius Family Today The possibility of an auspicious event being organized in the family is high. Those unmarried can expect to receive a suitable proposal from their social circle. The family environment will remain cordial and you will spend some quality time with your younger siblings.

Sagittarius Career Today You may see an improvement in your communication skills, through which you may successfully impress your seniors. Those working under you are likely to draw inspiration from your working ability. They may praise you and talk highly of you.

Sagittarius Health Today Your mind may remain engaged in spiritual activities. You should seek a doctor's attention even if you have minor health issues. Health ailments relating to the stomach and abdomen could bother you.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Your relationship with your spouse will be tested today and you are advised to not adopt an aggressive stance in case of any disagreement. Stop looking for flaws in your partner. Also, avoid disclosing your romantic relationship to a casual acquaintance. It may bring disrepute.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope sagitarius
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP