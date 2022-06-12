Sagittarius Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions forJune12,‘22 states, fruitful day

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)You should avoid procrastinating at all costs today. You will be able to make some crucial decisions related to your business and profession. Finishing your pending tasks is likely to assume importance. All the delays in accomplishing tasks will now be removed and you will start reaping the fruits of your hard work. Your financial condition will improve. Your foreign connections will prove fruitful and fetch you benefits. If you get lazy, you will end up wasting your efforts. Today, you could face some problems on the personal front. The day may be challenging for couples as they may indulge in a 'blame game'. They must be patient and avoid reacting. Students may find the going tough as they may remain preoccupied with irrelevant and trivial matters. On the bright side, you are likely to receive monetary gains in the form of inheritance or sudden gains from investments made in the past. Short journeys are on the cards for you.

Sagittarius Finance Today Making prudent investments is a good idea, but avoid any risky venture. Push your limits further if you wish to achieve your financial goals. Those keen to start a new enterprise may find an influential backer.

Sagittarius Family Today The day is expected to bring positive changes in your family life. You will share a cordial relationship with your father and his guidance in a personal matter will prove invaluable. You will be able to spend quality time with your siblings.

Sagittarius Career Today People looking for a new job are likely to get one, while those employed may receive a promotion and appreciation from their colleagues and seniors. If you are thinking about laying the cornerstone of any new work, then it will prove profitable.

Sagittarius Health Today Today you may feel mentally fragile. You are advised to inculcate yoga and meditation in your daily routine to get over this phase. There can be some deterioration in health, hence you are advised to refrain from eating outside and stay away from any kind of vices.

Sagittarius Love Life Today If you are single, you may have plans of meeting someone, expect last-minute changes in plans due to some issues. Don’t take it personally. Marriage plans may hit an unexpected hurdle. Navigate it with patience.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

