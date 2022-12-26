Sagittarius Horoscope Today, December 26, 2022: A new venture coming

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, today Sagittarius natives may feel inspired to begin a new venture full of vitality and vigour. Take a risk in approaching and completing professional tasks; it could make all the difference. Your profile may grow today. Those who know you well may continue to hold you in high regard. Partnerships in business are likely to bear fruit, and business trips taken are likely to be successful. Some sightseeing might fit into your itinerary if you plan ahead. It is expected to bring a great deal of satisfaction and revitalization. Have fun with upbeat people. Recognize and take pleasure in your many blessings. The odds of students achieving great success in their chosen fields are very high. They should do well on whatever test they're taking to prove their mettle. There may be misunderstandings on the domestic front. Keep your cool and be accommodating all day long. It is possible that the timeline for any pending real estate litigation can extend further. Undesirable excursions may crop up and ought to be avoided if at all possible.

Sagittarius Finance Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius business owners, on the other hand, are likely to continue taking a lot of chances. Despite the potential for gain, you should not slack off on your research. Working for the government may open doors for financial gains and prosperity.

Sagittarius Family Today

Maintaining cordial and polite communication with your siblings and cousins is in your best interest. A stray word may trigger an argument. An elderly relative may have suffered a loss and might be in need of your comfort and understanding.

Sagittarius Career Today

Sagittarians involved in the arts, media, or creative field might learn something new on this day. They could find themselves in a position to take advantage of new possibilities. A job transfer is in the works for some Sagittarius natives. Your transfer can be to a department and role of your choosing.

Sagittarius Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is important for Sagittarians to maintain proper eating habits, especially regarding sweets if they want to maintain good health. In addition, if you've been thinking about getting back into an exercise routine, now is the time. You should feel better physically as a result.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

It's a great time to take pleasure in each other's company and discover new depths of love and joy in your relationship. Maintaining a culture of mutual appreciation for one another's efforts may fortify your relationship like never before.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON