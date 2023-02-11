Sagittarius Horoscope Today, February 11, 2023: A great day awaits

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

An excellent day is predicted for the Sagittarius natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may achieve your career goals and have a productive day at work. Target may get completed within given deadlines. Financial front seems moderate. Money flow may improve and you may plan for an expensive purchase. Despite of multiple earning sources, you may find it hard to save money.

Healthwise, you may stay fit and fine. Your mind may be filled with positive thoughts. The day is favorable to take crucial decision regarding your love life. Committed couples may plan to move in together or get engaged. A property dispute may turn out messy and create a tension between you and your relatives. An elderly at home may feel sick. Travelling with friends may make you feel relaxed and help reduce stress.

What lies further? Unfold now:

Sagittarius Finance Today:

Dear Sagittarius, you should have a second thoughts before investing or spending money on something today. Business promotion activities may cost you more than anticipated. Freshers may start part-time job.

Sagittarius Family Today:

Someone in your family may need your support today, so extend your support and unconditional love to your loved ones. Married couples may explore best professional courses for their kids.

Sagittarius Career Today:

This is a lucky day on the work front for Sagittarius natives. You may use your knowledge, experience, and energy to solve a complicated work issue. You may get considerable support from superiors or colleagues.

Sagittarius Health Today:

Due to favorable planetary movements today, there may be some positive developments that may boost your mental and physical well-being. Some may find a perfect cure for a chronic health issue.

Sagittarius Love Life Today:

Your kind act may have long term impact on your relationship, so extend your unconditional love to your beloved. It is the right time to make some major decisions on the love front. Singles may reach out someone to start a relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

