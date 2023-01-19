Sagittarius Horoscope Today, January 19, 2023: Stars favour your work life

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Astrological Predictions says, its time to pack your bags and hit the road. The travel itch within you is most likely to take you for a road trip or a weekend getaway. Preparing diligently and carefully might come in handy for a getaway. Your health is going to support your adventurous spirit. Make sure to keep in a lot of juices and fluids as you might need the hydration. Early gambles made on risky ventures are most likely to pay off handsomely by now. You might get lucky and win a small lottery or a lucky draw. You may expect high returns on real estate investments. Maintaining peaceful relationships at home can be your top priority. You might help in resolve some family conflicts. Your siblings might need your guidance in making career choices. Those who are trying to get their partner’s reactions are advised to not take such actions.

Sagittarius Finance today

Those looking to start a business might get positive returns. Chances of getting a rented place at a reasonable price are high today. You can expect to crack a handsome deal. Additional funding may be required to support a new investment.

Sagittarius Health Today

Lately, your emotions have taken the better out of you. Its time to exercise some control over your thoughts and channelize them in the right direction. Your mental health may start having adverse effects on your physical health if not handled properly.

Sagittarius Career Today

Gaining financial incentives can make you quite satisfied today. You are likely to succeed in all the new ventures. Gaining field experience will come in handy today. Your seniors are going to appreciate your dedication.

Sagittarius Family Today

The children in your family are likely to keep the atmosphere light and peaceful. You may enjoy familial bliss with your cousins and close relatives. A home cooked meal can bring a smile on your face.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Sagittarius natives may find a hard time looking for love. Its important to handle matters with care and love. This may not be the right time to express your feelings.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

