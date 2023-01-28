Sagittarius Horoscope Today, January 28, 2023: Time to make future plans

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Fortune has smiled upon you, Sagittarius natives! Daily Astrological Predictions says, you may expect some hefty returns from property investments and stock market shares. You may think of hiring a financial advisor who helps you with wealth management. You may enjoy a healthy day today as a regular morning exercise routine has started to show its effect. You may recover from an infection and start to feel energetic again! Professionally, you can expect a usual day. There are no major gains at work today. You are likely to share a comfortable meal with your colleagues and a friendly conversation with a boss. Your projects may be completed on time and then you can focus on levelling up your skills. There can be some domestic strife in family today as a close relative can snoop around and make things worse. You can receive a cold shoulder from a cousin and it can make you very angry. Romantically, you may feel quite loved and cared for. Your partner can make you feel extremely pampered. Arranging a spa session with your loved one can really put that spark in your relationship.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Financially, you don’t have to fret about the money. You may be promised hefty returns from property investments. You can also think about building an emergency fund and a retirement plan for the future.

Sagittarius Family Today

There can be some issues in your family as relatives try to comment on your personal lives. You can think of going on a weekend escape to get some clarity. You may have to take a stand for what you want in life.

Sagittarius Career Today

It’s a comfortable day at work today as you have completed all your pending assignments and tasks. You can think of creating a small activity club at work just do lighten things up.

Sagittarius Health Today

Enjoy the bliss of a healthy body and mind. You’re in for a treat as you finally start accepting a healthy lifestyle. You can opt for some health supplements and start a morning routine that can be quite beneficial for you.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You can book a self-care session with your partner as you both need to get that stress out of your lives. You both can share a meaningful discussion today and think about the future today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

