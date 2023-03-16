Sagittarius Horoscope Today, March 16, 2023: Find out what your love life says

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may find your groove to excel in, on the work front. Daily astrological prediction says, your professional goals are likely to be achieved very soon. You may not face any trouble while covering finances. You are likely to secure modest returns from investment opportunities. Family can feel quite comforting right now. A close relative’s advice is likely to keep you high in spirits. Your love life can turn out to be a source of stress and discomfort as unexpressed feelings pile on. It’s a good time to sit and resolve the matters with your partner. Healthwise, you may feel the need to meditate and practice some relaxation techniques. If you wish to travel then it is advised to leave a little early to avoid any last minute hassles.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Commercial ventures are likely to return lucratively. You may think about hiring a professional to learn a little more about wealth management. You are likely to get your hands on an exclusive bank deal today.

Sagittarius Family Today

Things seem quite moderate on the family front. Enjoy some happy go lucky time with your loved ones as they bless you with some pearls of wisdom. Your love for the kids is going to keep you grounded and happy.

Sagittarius Career Today

You are likely to find the path of your success. Those with multiple ambitions can hope to achieve success in most of them. Your achievements are likely to astonish people. Networking with the biggies can get you ahead of others.

Sagittarius Health Today

Overthinking can lead to unnecessary stress. Don’t try to control everything. You must learn to go with the flow. Spend some time with yourself and unleash the power of mindful existence. Incorporating a little physical exercise can be a great idea.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your relationship can feel a little exhaustive if you don’t sit and sort things out with your partner. Singles may not find any luck in finding someone new in their life. Patience and trust in the ways of the universe will help you slip out of this.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

