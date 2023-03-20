Sagittarius Horoscope Today, March 20, 2023 predicts buying your dream vehicle

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today for March 20, 2023: This is a favorable day for getting rid of stress and relaxing.

This is an auspicious day to plan a trip or buy a vehicle. Daily astrological prediction says you may come across several investment options today and your stable financial condition may allow you to invest money today. You may find peaceful aura at home and think about spending a day with loved ones.

You may feel fine as far as your health is concerned. Exercise may become the part of your daily routine. An old friend may call you and try to reach you via social networking sites. It is your day and you may shine on the professional front. Your consistent efforts and dedication may get you appreciation from seniors. Everything seems okay but some relationship issues are predicted. You should be patient and understanding and wait for the favourable time.

What lies further? Unfold now:

Sagittarius Finance Today:

This is an auspicious day and you may get a chance to form a new business project. Some may buy a travel package and shop for clothing. Homemakers may spend on a home appliance.

Sagittarius Family Today:

You may relax at home and try to draw joy from familiar things. Some may go out with loved ones for vigorous enjoyment. Your parents may do something nice for you.

Sagittarius Career Today:

Your talent and vast experience may offer you new avenues. You may reach great heights on the career front and get promoted to a higher designation. Freshers may get new job offers.

Sagittarius Health Today:

Someone close may give you good health advice today. This is a favorable day for getting rid of stress and relaxing. Meditation may refresh your mind. A trip with loved ones may give you much-needed break from monotony.

Sagittarius Love Life Today:

Love may take a backseat today as you may be occupied with other things. Your partner may feel neglected and think about taking some major steps. Avoid argument with your love partner as it may turn out messy and cause permanent damage to your relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

