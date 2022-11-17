Sagittarius Horoscope Today, November 17, 2022: Don't shrink your domestic resp

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, today communication would be the key to turning the day beneficial for Sagittarius natives. Make it a point to communicate clearly with people in your personal and professional life. It is an opportune time to implement the ideas you have been contemplating for a long time on the professional front. The day is expected to be moderate for traders, with profit and expenditure remaining balanced. All domestic relationships are likely to be tested at this time. Do not shrink your domestic responsibilities. This may create a void in family ties. Your health is expected to be stronger than usual, and you can get rid of any past ailments. Sagittarians should avoid making investments in real estate at this time as you may not encounter reliable people. Much excitement is in store on the romantic front as you find your partner very supportive and understanding. A long journey may turn out to be a memorable one in the company of special someone.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Unwanted advice from a trusted friend could cause severe difficulties for Sagittarius business owners. As a result, be wary of giving anyone your complete trust. It's possible for partners in a business to incur minor losses. Keep working hard, and success may be yours sooner than you think.

Sagittarius Family Today

The way you're acting today makes it look like things aren't great at home. Spend time with those you care about while keeping your emotions in check. Don't cancel last-minute plans for today. Medical emergencies at home may necessitate Sagittarians’ presence.

Sagittarius Career Today

Today may be the day that some of you get a promotion or experience some other positive change at work. It could be the best thing for your career development. Sagittarius individuals can count on the backing of superiors and peers while working on a significant project.

Sagittarius Health Today

Sagittarius natives need to establish a regular exercise routine. Staying physically fit may aid in maintaining composure. It could also help you zero in on the problems at hand. Get the inspiration you need by associating with people who share your goals.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

If you're currently single, you might get a message from an old friend. While using a dating app, you can meet some fascinating people. Perhaps some of you may see your significant other in a new light, and your love for one another may be reignited.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

