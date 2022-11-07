Sagittarius Horoscope Today, November 7, 2022: A fun day with spouse

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Desc 21)Dear Sagittarius, today may be a reasonably good day on the financial front. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may get some unexpected money. You may be able to meet your regular expenses comfortably. Your family may demand to renovate the house and you may comply happily with their wish. Your parents may plan to go on a pilgrimage. You may feel happy for them. It may be possible that you take your spouse out on a dinner date and this may make you satisfied at the end of the day. At work, you may learn to adapt to unforeseen challenges that may inevitably arise.

Sagittarius Finance Today There may be a strong chance that you may get news of inheritance of ancestor’s property and this may make you and your entire family happy. Avenues from where you earn money may grow.

Sagittarius Family Today Dear Sagittarius, you may decide to take off for a day to spend time with your family specially your children. It may be possible that you take your family for an outing. This fun may carry on for the entire day, believe us, it may be lot more love and laughter than you may expect, so sit back and enjoy!

Sagittarius Career Today You may be able to keep going through the complexities of the day because of your robust physical energy. You may get hostile vibes from other people. But you may avoid taking things to heart. It may be crucial that you may follow a well-thought-out strategy. You may feel well-prepared for the day, so don’t worry. Sagittarius Health Today The routine that you have been following with regards to diet and exercise may start to show good results today. You may decide to continue following the same. Your healthy well-being may provide you the luxury to enjoy some adventure sport activities. You may feel very happy with this fun and excitement. Sagittarius Love Life Today Sagittarius, your behavior with your partner may be fine and it may bring a smile on your partner’s face. Today, you may take the lead to keep your surroundings happy and calm. Overall, today may be fun day.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

