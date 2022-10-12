Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 12, 2022: Day brings some highs and lows

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Hey Sagittarius, today, you may feel some highs and lows. Your Daily Astrological Prediction says, monetary position may remain fine and you may look for ways to increase your funds. Your family may feel somewhat disintegrated. There may be clash of opinions between elders and children. You may make an effort to keep things under control but you may not be successful. The day may leave you with some upsetting memories. You may need to listen to the advice of elders if you want a quick resolution. However, you may have a favorable day with regards to your work. Your work on an important project may gather the appreciation of the management. You may feel happy and this may reflect on your health.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Sagittarius, your financial work may pick up some speed. You may have the zeal to accomplish your goals but things may look distant. You may plan to work towards new investment policies so as to have better future prospects.

Sagittarius Family Today

There may be a chance of some disruption in your family life. This may be because of some misunderstanding or may be some collective problem. It may be good if you are clear on your communication with all family members.

Sagittarius Career Today

You may do very well at work; and so, may plan to take a break to celebrate this accomplishment. This may prove most refreshing and restful. You may get an opportunity to lead a prestigious pilot project. This may take your career to a much higher level.

Sagittarius Health Today

You may enjoy good health today. You may make regular workouts a routine. You may acknowledge that leading a sedentary life may not be good for your fitness. Your health may seem to improve overall as you may start eating a well-balanced diet.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Sagittarius, you may not worry for your love life as positive things may happen. There may be some extremely close moments between you and your partner. You may experience a special bonding that may make you more confident and independent.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

