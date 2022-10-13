Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 13, '22:Know how your health will treat you

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

It seems to be a good day, but some relationship issues may cause you stress. You may feel a bit low or under the weather, so avoid overexerting yourself at work. You should be worried about the health of your spouse or beloved. Some may join part-time jobs or start something new to boost income. Cash may flow in from unexpected sources today, so there is nothing to be worried about on the financial front.

Things may go as per your planning on the work front. You may get promoted or appreciation for your leadership or time management skills. Your guidance may prove a big help for your co-workers or team members. Some guests may drop by your home and keep the home aura joyous. A business or leisure trip is foreseen.

What else is there to know about the rest of your day? Read ahead:

Sagittarius Finance Today:

It seems to be a good on the financial front. You may get involved in business with foreign clients. Some may make strategies to manage the liabilities and expenses ahead.

Sagittarius Family Today:

The day seems moderate. You may feel a bit tensed due to work pressure and keep a distance from loved ones. Some may attend social events.

Sagittarius Career Today:

It seems to be a good day. Your business may take off and your client base may increase. Some may get a chance to work with foreign clients.

Sagittarius Health Today:

It can be a mixed day in terms of health. You should not be careless about a minor health issue you have been facing lately. Some may take too much tension due to work pressure or business troubles. Things may be fine slowly. You should just take care of your diet.

Sagittarius Love Life Today:

This is a bad day on the love front. Any kind of argument or blame game may create long-lasting damage, so be careful.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

