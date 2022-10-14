Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 14, 2022: Your career prospects may improve

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, Sagittarians can welcome a favourable day. All your doubts and apprehensions can be replaced by confidence and optimism. Today, your career prospects can improve. You could get a better job or may be moved to a better department in your office. Today is likely to be a great day when it comes to making money. Learning a new skill or a new language can be a good goal for Sagittarians. However, things may remain a little frantic at home. Children may become more demanding, causing you to overspend. Some can get a chance to go on a long-awaited and meticulously planned trip abroad. If you want to get closer to your kids, this trip is a great way to do it. Dealing with friends and family on real estate should be approached with extreme caution. Relationships could suffer, and you might lose out financially if you engage in such business.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Don't worry about the future Sagittarians; just keep working on the things you're already doing. It looks like today will be a good day, with no unexpected problems cropping up at work. Stay diligent, Sagittarius natives. Any financial decisions should be taken after due consideration.

Sagittarius Family Today

At home, things may continue to be a little chaotic but can be stable as the day ends. Spending more money than you intended on children will be unwise at this moment. You need to be both patient and firm with the kids. You should start putting money away now in case of an emergency.

Sagittarius Career Today

There's a good chance that something will shift in your professional life for the better today. You could leave your current position for a much higher-paying alternative. You may be transferred to a different team within the company to your benefit.

Sagittarius Health Today

Health appears to be well today. You may not have to worry much about anything. If there were any concerns for someone not keeping well – the day is likely to bring more joy as some medical guidance or treatment is likely to work wonders. A new diet fad or health exercise regimen is likely to prove beneficial.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Those who are in love should enjoy this time. To strengthen their relationship, couples should put aside their disagreements and focus on building a future together. If you're feeling down, try watching an old romantic flick.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

