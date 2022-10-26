Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 26, 2022: Prioritize your health

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Have you been expecting a promotion at work but haven’t received it yet? Daily Astrological Prediction says, today you just might get the call. Your boss appreciates you and is willing to show their appreciation through a promotion. Utilize this time in putting some extra effort on your tasks. They are observing your move. If you went through a divorce or separation recently, don’t let it consume you. Don’t sit upon your grief and curse yourself. Channelize your energy into something that makes you happy. How about a solo date with yourself where you can simply wear your sweatpants to the best restaurant down the road, order your favourite meal that you have been contemplating on for long time and spend your own money for yourself? That is some ideal depiction of self-love, isn’t it? You need that the most today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Health Today

You feel moderately well today! But there are chances of feeling slightly tired, be it physically or mentally. Involve in some meditation.

Sagittarius Finance Today

If your amount has been stuck somewhere, it will arrive today. The day is ideal to make some extra money through various reachable options. Make sure not to be blinded by the fishy businesses.

Sagittarius Career Today

If you are a student, the college you have enrolled yourself in will help you with your first job placement. This profile has a vast land of possibilities. Make sure to conduct in-depth research.

Sagittarius Family Today

Work on your ties with your siblings. When we grow up, our connection with our brother or sister starts to fade away. Plan something with them and connect!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Heartbreaks are part of life. There isn't any relationship that guarantees no pain. Vent out your grief, cry if you want but don’t sit on it for a long time.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON