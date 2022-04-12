Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 12

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may have purity in your thought process which is likely to enhance your reputation in your circle. Your confidence and self-belief are likely to be high as you are likely to get an appreciation for your hard work and skillset from prominent people. This may not only enhance your social prestige but may also bring unexpected opportunities for growth and advancement. You will be innovative and work towards achieving creative satisfaction. You are likely to move ahead with a positive attitude, which may amaze even your rivals. You may achieve success in a very short period. With your commitment dedication and towards your work, you are likely to enjoy unexpected benefits in the coming days. Some of your could team up with a family member to purchase a property. It may turn out to be a prudent move later on. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to be successful.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your loan application with the bank could be approved and you may get the cash flow you need to expand in the direction you want to go. Several more resources too might be available to help you scale up your business. Decide with care.

Sagittarius Family Today

Avoid quarrelling with family members over trivial issues. Do not lose your mind and try to understand others correctly. Mature handling is required to restore peace. You may lend a helping hand in beautifying the house, which is likely to make family members happy.

Sagittarius Career Today

You could take one of your biggest career steps in the coming days. You might land a very important client or get accepted for your dream job. You will also get good support from your seniors which may provide the necessary impetus to you professionally.

Sagittarius Health Today

Those of you who had been suffering from joint pains may notice a definite improvement in your condition. If your health is compromised do your best not to overdo any exercise. Give priority to rest and rejuvenation.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

The chances of getting into clashes with your partner are high today. Try to understand their point of view and reciprocate their feelings to enjoy your love life. Do not disclose your affair to casual acquaintances as it may bring disrepute.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

