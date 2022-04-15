Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 15

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The day may bring many opportunities which are likely to yield encouraging results in the future. Do not overlook them. The day may be blessed with vitality that you find contagious. You may get a great opportunity to get going on your dreams and ideas. Desires may be stronger than usual, so if there is something you want, you won’t give up until you get it. This is a good time to practice creative hobbies like writing, dancing or painting. Your creative tendencies are likely to be high, and you may be inclined to learn something new. Those planning to travel abroad for educational purposes may succeed in their endeavors and get admission in their choice of the institute. You need to be completely sure before you sign the document for a property deal. Consult some you respect before signing on the dotted line. This is likely to be a good time to enjoy a vacation with your family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today

Financially, it is advised to avoid any investments. Carelessness or miscalculation may block your capital. You may have to shoulder a financial emergency. You will have to spend more than your accumulated money, due to which there may be some financial risk. Concentrate on increasing your savings.

Sagittarius Family Today

You could face some issues with your family members, which can disturb the domestic environment. However, with proper communication, you will be able to sort out all the differences. Your children may progress well which will make you happy.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your professional life is likely to remain satisfactory, and the seniors will remain cooperative. Your subordinates too are likely to be highly supportive and helpful. This may increase your efficiency at the workplace. Those looking for a new job may come across promising openings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Health Today

Healthwise, you may feel exhausted physically and mentally, therefore, it is advised to practice meditation for better wellbeing. Do not neglect minor health ailments. They may manifest into a major concern if left untreated for long.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Those facing a thaw in romantic ties, need to hold an honest dialogue. Not a one marked not by cynicism, but one of openness and forthright self-examination. It will strengthen your ties. Single may meet an interesting person in a chance encounter. Get ready for an enjoyable time.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026