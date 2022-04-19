Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 19

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

It is the day to embrace life with open arms today. Good fortune is yours for taking and utilizing today. Go with your gut today. Trust your instincts to lead you in the right direction. Calm your nervous energy to regain your winning ways. Success seems to come easily today. There is a lot to be achieved and nothing feels impossible. Focus on your goals and listen to the advice of loved ones. It will help you make the right choice in an important matter. Spend some time with those you care about most; share your hopes, dreams, and aspirations that seem to preoccupy you so much. You may find much solace in their company. Those studying are likely to see an improvement in their concentration levels due to which they may incline to score better grades. Today, some of you may get a chance to own a house or plot of your own at a bargain price.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Those who own a business may look up to generating new sources of income. However, avoid falling into unfair means of generating income. Your decisions about investment plans are likely to turn out to be highly profitable.

Sagittarius Family Today

It is going to be an amazing day on the family front today. A family wedding or a long-awaited get together is likely to keep you busy and at the same time cheerful. Along with your domestic work, you will also participate in social gatherings.

Sagittarius Career Today

Those in the private sector need to be careful in their undertaking as they may be accused of shoddy or incomplete work. Lift your spirits and concentrate on your work instead of focusing on the attitude of the people surrounding you.

Sagittarius Health Today

Exercise is always beneficial for relieving tension and is the best thing you can do now. Take advantage of the way you feel to keep up your fitness levels. Opt for healthy food to safeguard your health.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Those in a romantic relationship are likely to share a strong bond with their partner. You may plan to go on a short trip with your loved one. This may enhance your bonding and intimacy.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

