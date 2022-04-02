Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 2

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23- Dec 21)

If you are a Sagittarius born person, you make the perfect archer in life as being represented by the same image in your zodiac sign. You have the great eye for detail and nothing can skip your minute and detailed observational skills. You also manage things and challenges with ease and poise. You are a travel freak and exploring new things, places and people can give you the right kind of adrenaline rush in your body. You are the king of your life and therefore doesn’t like to be disturbed and pestered with people around you. It is going to be a great and wonderful day for you as you are going to explore some new challenging possibilities at work. Travel or a short trip in the weekend is also predicted.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You are managing your finances quite well and your monthly budget is also working as per your plan. Your investments are also showing the desired results and all in all, everything is in your favor.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your family members may insist you to take them on a long pending family vacation. And as per the demand of the situation, you must book the reservations and go for a rejuvenating time with family.

Sagittarius Career Today

You are at the peak of your career success and enjoying the limelight of your co workers. Office culture is also getting better day by day. Don’t take this success and fame for granted and stick to your work ethics and principles in the long run.

Sagittarius Health Today

Stay committed and true to your fitness goals and keep a watch on your calorie intake. Don’t over eat as it can hamper your digestive system.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Promises not kept in the past can bring an issue in your relationship. You must understand and be supportive of your partner’s emotions attached. Make out with some nice gift or a romantic date.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

