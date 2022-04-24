Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 24

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23- Dec 21)

You can’t be a true Sagittarian if you are not specific, clear and particular with your life’s aim and vision in life. You know how to get there where you want to be and generally have a road map for all your goals and aspirations. You also are highly optimistic and like to stay carefree without paying much attention to what others say and think of you. Travel makes an important part in your life and exploring new places, people, cities and culture gives you the right adrenaline rush in your body. Today is one such day when you are going to explore a new place and this may fill you with excitement. Travel is indicated in your horoscope chart for the day, and it could be business related or personal.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Don’t try to give anything under the mortgage scheme. Be specific with your business ideas and don’t be flexible and negotiable with your business partner today. Investments in real estate will be good.

Sagittarius Family Today

You are going to stay cool and composed in your home today. However, you can also stay busy in your own commitments for the day and this can annoy your partner or spouse a bit in the night time.

Sagittarius Career Today

You are going to be the rock star in your work place today and your co workers can take some serious motivation and inspiration from your work style. Be ready to get in the limelight of your seniors at office.

Sagittarius Health Today

The health horoscope for the Sagittarians is also predicted excellent for the day. And you should pat your own back for managing and balancing everything in life so well. Stay committed to your fitness goals and you will see great results.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

It is time to speak up your heart to your partner or spouse today. Don’t keep any resentment and grudges in your heart and you shall see your relationship getting better with each passing day.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Dark Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026