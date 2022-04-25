Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 25

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, your rash decisions and your irrational choices may affect your outcomes. They may end up creating more troubles for you on the path to success. Think wisely and comprehensively before concluding. You may put your relationships above everything else, which may prove to be worthwhile in the end. You may need to watch your words as even your honest opinion may hurt others’ sentiments. You may finally get to turn your ideas into workable actions. You are likely to listen to your heart rather than listen to your mind. Travelling may bring your relief from stress, so head outdoors and enjoy the bounties of nature. Students aspiring to study abroad may be able to convince their parents. Those graduating are likely to get good grades. Property matters need to be put on hold. Any decision taken not may not yield a favorable outcome. Wait for a more opportune time.

Sagittarius Finance Today

On the economic front, you are likely to receive money from unexpected sources. Past investments made in lucrative schemes may bring handsome returns. You may now be able to invest in a property of your own.

Sagittarius Family Today

Young married couples are likely to get more time to spend with their spouse. This may strengthen the bond. However, a difference of opinion between parents may keep the homely atmosphere a bit disturbed.

Sagittarius Career Today

On the job front, you are likely to face challenges. However, with your skill and dexterity, you may be able to overcome all hurdles. This may not only impress your bosses but may also give you added responsibilities and a pay raise.

Sagittarius Health Today

On the health front, minor ailments may require medical attention. Ignoring the signs of the body may invite more troubles. Physical activity like swimming and jogging along with meditation are likely to keep you stress-free.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, small arguments are likely to take on a bigger form if the issues remain unresolved for long. Do not take your partner for granted or it may permanently damage your otherwise prospering love life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

