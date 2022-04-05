Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 5

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Dear Sagittarius born person, you are an intelligent and quick-witted soul and you spread happiness wherever you go. You are somebody who hates to waste time on things that are not going to fetch any benefit in your life. You like things to be simple and yet important. All this while, you have been highly calculative. And for most of your friends, this quality of yours is misunderstood to be manipulative at random times. You must not give everyone an explanation rather just be your real self and keep doing the good work which you have been doing all this while with full dedication devotion. If given a tough situation, you know very well how to come out of it with your supreme diplomacy. Embark on an adventure to explore the unexplored. While finalising a land deal with your cousin, you need to keep a mediator to avoid complications later.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You are advised to save more because you recently have been spending more on unnecessary things. Interestingly, all your investments are doing very well and so must think of buying more policies to reap good results from your deep analysis. Real estate investment can also be profitable.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your hectic work kept you occupied for a long and due to this, you have not spent much time with your relatives and cousins. You are advised to take out some time and reconnect with them. You can strike a good conversation over the phone and you will rediscover your bond today.

Sagittarius Career Today

Don't make any life-changing career moves in haste. You are advised to consult and take the opinion of your elders at your workplace and even your parents can give mature ad sensible advice. You must not be very impulsive while taking a step.

Sagittarius Health Today

You have been very health conscious all these days and today you will see a positive result. Don't overexert yourself and keep a check on your rigorous cardio exercise. You must start eating fruits and more vegetables which have been avoided now.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Love is in the air. You feel the good vibes around you. If you find that special someone, you must not hesitate to express your love. Most likely things will be all in your favour and you will get a positive response. Romance in your life will bloom today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026