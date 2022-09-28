Sagittarius Horoscope Today, September 28, 2022: Let's start afresh

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Shifting focus on important things may keep Sagittarius individuals ahead in the long run. Handling additional responsibilities effortlessly may brighten your chances of a promotion. Some of you may plan to switch jobs, which may bring them happiness and satisfaction. Good investments will keep Sagittarius natives on a safe wicket on the financial front. You may earn a good profit and there can be an increase in foreign trade. There is likely to be harmony in the family and mutual love is all set to increase. A tough competition is likely to be cleared by Sagittarius natives pursuing academics. A vacation is likely to go as per the schedule and treat you to an extensive fun-filled trip. Seeking an outsider’s assistance in a property dispute may enable you to find an amicable solution. Someone you dislike may turn a new leaf and extend a hand of friendship. Let bygones be bygones and start afresh, Sagittarians!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today Learning how to read the annual accounts of the companies you are investing in may enable you to realize financial expectations. To earn maximum profit, it is time for Sagittarius natives to invest it in good shares with the help of a good stockbroker

Sagittarius Family Today A matrimonial alliance for someone eligible may get finalized; setting the tone for festivities and happiness at home. Sagittarius natives may feel much nearer to their near and dear ones now, than before. You would stay concerned about the welfare and betterment of your family members.

Sagittarius Career Today Efforts to get into the good books of seniors at work may succeed. Adding to your skills is likely and will prove to be a prudent move on the professional front. Sagittarius natives’ good work can earn them a prestigious assignment on the professional front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Health Today Health will need attention due to persistent sleep issues. Your sleep patterns may be disturbed and this may take a toll on your energy and mental strength. You need to focus on sleeping early today. Engage in light exercise or music therapy to feel better

Sagittarius Love Life Today Raising controversial issues during a romantic evening out with your partner may ruin all the fun for Sagittarians, so watch your words. You may have to give in to your spouse’s demands in order to keep the domestic harmony intact.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON