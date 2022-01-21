Sagittarius relationship traits: Find out their love compatibility with others

The ninth sun sign Sagittarius is known as the most complicated sign of all. Causality and Sagittarians go hand in hand in life special when romance comes on our way. The Jupiter ruler sign tends to be a lucky charm in all aspects of life and love. You are an open-minded person by nature. Hence, Sagittarius believe there is no existence of the word ‘no’ in their life.

When you talk about love and compatibility with other sun signs then your love meter shows the highest percentage with Aries, Leo, Libra and Aquarius. Read out the reasons why and in what ways these signs do get compatible with you.

Who is a good or bad match for Sagittarius?

Sagittarius and Aries

A long-term potential couple! You both enjoy each other’s company at every level. Sagittarius and Aries can be tagged as an inspirational duo to each other and mutual encouragement is more than likely. Your both are so lively that your relationship is full of life and love never gets old. Your love mantra is the same as old school to keep our love maintained as gold. The spark at times goes off due to our busy life but the love never ends or fades and disloyalty never comes enters the way.

Sagittarius and Taurus

Fire and Air zodiacs are not considered to be the best matches for each other and the same applies to Sagittarius and Taurus. When these two zodiacs come together in a love affair or relationship, a lot of adjustment problems creep up between them, owing to contrasting natures. While Taureans are more practical and down to earth, Sagittarians are quite the free birds and restless in their persona. The key for both these zodiacs for blooming a healthy companionship is to give each other due time and space. In a nutshell, the steady bull can stand rock solid behind the pursuits of the ever-exploring archer.

Sagittarius and Gemini

One of the most compatible zodiacs, Sagittarius and Gemini do strike a wonderful bond in a love affair or relationship. Both signs have so much in common courtesy of their friendly, adventurous, and optimistic nature, they make perfect partners. They will cherish each other’s company to the fullest as both have the zeal to explore and unearth new facets of life. Being communicative and providing the necessary space is the key recipe for keeping their love relationship intact.

Sagittarius and Cancer

Not the best match made in heaven, Sagittarius and Cancer need to let go of a lot of their intrinsic qualities to get along well in a love relationship. Sagittarians are known to be escapists when it comes to giving a long-term commitment. This trait is quite contrary to the emotionally charged Cancerians who seek deep emotional connect. In order to seek bliss and pleasure in their bond, they need to showcase a lot of patience and resilience to hold their relationship string tight.

Sagittarius and Leo

The best supportive partner you can ever get is Leo because you people know how to how to motivate one another. Sagittarius and Leo are a perfect powerful couple of science. When two people of these sun signs come together, they inevitably fall in love. As a sign of fire sign, Leo is self-centered, you feel to get attention but he is what Sagittarius partner can provide in abundance. You both are a mixed and rare pair of mutable and fire signs which makes a fiery match.

Sagittarius and Virgo

Sagittarius and Virgo may have a lot of differences in how they perceive life as a whole but they can bring in a lot of synergies for each other’s betterment in a love relationship. A rational and practical Virgo is quite opposite of a carefree and easy-going Sagittarius but they both can gel well if they are willing to accommodate each other’s distinct traits. While a Virgo brings in that bit of level-headedness into the dreamy Sagittarius, the archer infused that much-required spirit and energy into the disciplined and methodical life of a Virgo.

Sagittarius and Libra

You both are considered one of the most compatible couples among all. As, Libra symbolized the balancing beam, representing its stable and composed attitude perfect whereas, Sagittarius is symbolized by a free spirit, independence. Both of you are easy-goer people hence, dramas and tantrums are kept a bay. The chemistry and bond create in every couple under this combination of sun signs always makes you the best compatible couple among all.

Sagittarius and Scorpio

Sagittarius and Scorpions are distinct in some ways but similar in many. Scorpio will require that extra bit of time to deepen ties, which the reckless Sagittarius might find a bit too time-consuming. They need to dwell deep into each other’s mental breakup to forge a relationship that promises to bloom. Once the initial compatibility chord is set right, these two can become blissful and happy lovebirds for life.

Sagittarius and Sagittarius

Yearning for spiritual bliss forms the very foundation of a joyful love relationship between two Sagittarians. Free-willed and independent in their individual pursuits, Sagittarius who come together to strike a relationship need to give due time to their love interests by shedding off that inborn independent streak in them. There will be plenty of discussions and debates between the two around endless topics intriguing their interests.

Sagittarius and Capricorn

Contrasting in their personalities and approach to life, Sagittarius and Capricorn may not be the most compatible zodiac signs but their love match could prove wonders for each other in the long run. Both these signs might have hesitancy in tuning up to each other’s outlook but as their relationship grows and matures, they will try and imbibe the positive qualities from each other. The key recipe to finding the right tuning is to overlook each other’s flaws initially with an endeavor to inherit the positive aspects from each other.

Sagittarius and Aquarius

One of the best matches for Sagittarius is Aquarius. You both are friendly and enjoy your companionship with each other. An Aquarius man will not hold the Sagittarius woman back from her adventure and a Sagittarius woman will not mind such behaviors of an Aquarius man. This pairing is known to last a long time. However, when you both get paired up, you'll finally be with a partner who truly appreciates their uniqueness.

Sagittarius and Pisces

The famous old saying – Opposites attract each other holds quite true for Sagittarius and Pisces as companions in a love affair. The free-spirited Sagittarius can get a bit bogged down by the dreamy Piscean but one quality that might bind them together till eternity is their eternal philosophical craving.

The ever-empathetic Pisces will understand Sagittarian’s never-ending hunger to explore newer things in life and have the patience to deal with the fiery yet friendly outlook of the Sagittarius.