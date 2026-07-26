Saturn Retrograde 2026: Here’s how this planetary transit may affect each zodiac sign

While Mercury retrograde ended, another major planetary event is set to begin. Saturn, the planet linked with discipline, responsibility and long-term lessons in astrology, turns retrograde on July 27, 2026. While Mercury retrograde is often associated with communication setbacks, Saturn retrograde is believed to shift the focus towards self-reflection, patience and reviewing long-term commitments.

Saturn Retrograde 2026 impact on zodiac signs (Freepik)

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Ahead of the transit, a Reddit user named r/Jyotishh shared a post outlining the broad themes each zodiac sign may experience during Saturn retrograde. The user noted that these are general predictions and that individual experiences can vary depending on Saturn's placement in a person's birth chart.

The post reads, "This transition can be good or can be bad for you, depends on your charts, but here I can summarize the basic theme or effect all the Rashis will feel. Again remember, your chart can change this a lot depending on the placement of Saturn."

Here's what the Reddit user predicted for each zodiac sign.

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Aries may discover hidden opportunities as they become more spiritually aware and intuitive. On the flip side, higher expenses, restless sleep and overthinking could become recurring themes.

The user advises, "Spend wisely and give yourself time to rest."

For Taurus, old friendships or professional contacts could prove helpful again, while finances may improve gradually. However, delayed gains and disappointments involving friends are also possible.

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The advice shared is, "Stay patient. Long-term efforts will pay off."

Gemini natives may finally receive recognition for the work they completed in the past. At the same time, career pressure or slower progress towards promotions may test their patience.

The post recommends, "Let your work speak louder than your words."

Also Read Do you know there’s a phase after Mercury Retrograde ends? An expert shares its effect

Cancer may experience greater interest in spirituality, learning and self-development. Delays related to travel, education or luck could require extra patience.

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The user writes, "Trust the process instead of forcing outcomes."

Leos may get an opportunity to repay debts or work through emotional challenges. Unexpected expenses and emotional highs and lows could also surface during this period.

The advice is simple: "Avoid risky financial decisions."

According to the post, relationships may become more honest and mature for Virgo. At the same time, misunderstandings with a spouse or business partner may require careful communication.

The user suggests, "Listen more than you argue."

Libra may develop stronger discipline and improve work habits. Competition at work may become easier to handle, although old health concerns or workplace stress could return.

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The advice shared is, "Build a consistent daily routine."

Creative ideas may become more practical and even profitable for Scorpio. Romance, matters involving children or speculative investments, however, may move more slowly than expected.

The Reddit user advises, "Think long term instead of chasing quick rewards."

Sagittarius may experience greater emotional maturity and stronger family bonds over time. Home responsibilities or property-related matters, however, may require additional attention.

The advice reads, "Fix your foundation before expanding."

For Capricorn, Saturn retrograde could offer an opportunity to improve communication and develop new skills. Delays involving paperwork or misunderstandings may still arise.

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The user recommends, "Speak carefully and double-check everything."

Aquarius may find opportunities to rebuild savings through discipline and careful planning. At the same time, unexpected expenses and family tensions may need attention.

The advice is, "Save more than you spend."

As Saturn retrogrades through Pisces, people born under this sign may focus on personal growth, maturity and self-discipline. Feelings of self-doubt or low energy may also emerge during this period.

The user concludes with this advice: "Reinvent yourself instead of resisting change."