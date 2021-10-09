Saturn turns direct on October 11: These five zodiac signs will see its biggest impact

After a gap of close to five months (141 days to be exact), Saturn will move into its direct motion on October 11. It was on May 23, 2021, that Saturn had moved into retrograde motion in Capricorn sign. Astrologically, retrograde of Saturn is of great significance. Saturn is considered the planet of karma, and when it moves backward (retrograde), it is the phase of karmic rebalancing.

In general, Saturn retrograde is associated with delays, obstructions, misery, debts and chronic health issues. But in reality, the effects of retrograde Saturn vary from person to person because of the specific lordship or role assigned to it in our birth charts. This period also makes one go through certain events which can be good or bad, but are necessary for us to realise the higher power.

Now that Saturn will be moving in progressive motion from October 11, people of all zodiac signs can heave a sigh of relief. However, these five zodiac signs can expect to see the greatest impact due to this movement.

Gemini

People with Gemini moon sign are experiencing what is called “Ashtam Shani” i.e., Saturn’s transit in the 8th house of transformation and sudden changes. They are likely to have gains in form of inheritance or sudden gains from investments done in the past.

Libra

People with Libra moon sign are undergoing Shani Dhaiya (Saturn’s transit in 4th house). They will now be blessed with growth in career. A promotion or salary hike is on the cards. There will be improvement in work conditions and issues from the past will start to vanish now.

Sagittarius

Those of you with Sagittarius moon sign are in your last phase of Sadhe Sati. Your finances will start to pick up now. There can be a job transfer. You will be able to expand your business and can make some gainful investments. Overall, a favourable phase for career and finance.

Capricorn

Capricorn moon sign people are in the second phase of their sadhe sati. Now, they will command more respect at the workplace. A positive career change is foreseen for them. If you are looking for an abroad movement, then your dream will come true.

Aquarius

Those with Aquarius moon sign are experiencing the first phase of their sadhe sati. You need to be careful about what you are doing and what you are saying. There can be growth opportunities outside your country. Don’t go overboard with your expenses.

Predictions are based on Moon sign

