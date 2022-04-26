Saturn transit to Aquarius on April 29: Here's the impact on all sun signs

A defining change is on the anvil for all zodiac signs as Saturn, the planet of time and discipline will move to Aquarius on April 29, 2022. What’s more, it will become retrograde on June 5 and move backwards and, once again, will come back to Capricorn sign on July 12 and will stay here till January 17, 2023. Being the time planner and manager that Saturn is, its movement in its favourite sign of Aquarius signifies significant reorganisation in our lives. Let us see what lies in store for different zodiac signs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries: This phase will be highly promising; with everything you touch turning to gold. It will provide you with once-in-a-lifetime possibilities. People will seek your counsel and begin to regard you differently as your influence grows. If you want to go outside of the country, now is the time to do it. There will be expenses related to spouse, but both will spend quality time together. If you're in the midst of a love affair, then be cautious and avoid any misunderstanding.

Taurus: Your career will continue to advance, but you may be given greater responsibility. There may be a shift in position as a result of a job move, which will be beneficial. If you own a firm, you should anticipate strong growth and consider expanding your operations. A raise in pay is now a definite possibility. Your partner may be suffering from health problems, and you should concentrate on improving your bond. The health of your father may also be affected.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini: Any job stagnation will dissipate, and unexpected prospects will present themselves, as well as favourable changes in the relationships around you. You'll notice a spike in confidence, and you'll make some courageous moves as a result. You will not hesitate to make major financial choices, and your business partner will have a long-term relationship with you. Connections will also be improving at this time, and your spouse will respond positively.

Cancer: Suddenly, there may be a disruption in your professional life. Unexpected job transitions and workplace concerns might contribute to unnecessary stress. Competitors or hidden foes may have an edge over you. Cash flow problems might arise for company owners. Don't make any major investments-related choices in your life. You should be cautious about how you interact with your partner. There will be a strong emphasis on relationship with your in-laws.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo: There will be significant relief from the problems you've been dealing with for the previous several years. You will begin to get the necessary traction in your job and will begin to take actions to advance. There would be opportunities to work or travel overseas. Those in business should avoid going overboard with their debts and keep an eye on their employees. It is suggested that you invest in property. There may be some disagreements with spouse, as well as father.

Virgo: Things will begin to improve and old problems will fizzle out. Your working connections will improve, and your efforts and accomplishments will be recognised by your peers. There will be a resolution to any pending legal case. You'll uncover solutions to improve your financial situation. Disputes over inheritance might occur. If you're single, you'll be hearing excellent news soon. If you're married, be sure to look after your partner's health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra: You'll be presented with unexpected possibilities and discover new methods to make money, and others will be appreciative for your efforts. You may be able to secure loans to develop your business, which will yield profits. Prudent speculative investments, such as those in stocks and shares, may provide gains. Plans for a wedding might be derailed by unforeseen events. Even if marital harmony is disturbed, it may still be managed calmly.

Scorpio: There will be an improvement in working circumstances and the troubles of the past will begin to fade away. You'll have a stronger relationship with your superiors, and your work will be noticed and praised. If you're hoping to get a job overseas, have an open mind. Inheritance is a possible source of income. It's possible for singles to get married to the person of their dreams. Any ongoing health issues will be resolved and you will remain energetic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius: You'll be able to keep going because of your increased energy and desire to succeed. Any plans you have to shift jobs will succeed. A possibility to go overseas may present itself at your leisure, and you will benefit. To strengthen your financial safety net, seek financial advice. Travel-related expenses are in the horizon. Concentrate on self-improvement. Your relationship with father may deteriorate. On the marriage front, singles will get good news.

Capricorn: There will be an increase in professional opportunities and cash flow. Movement is expected in your present location. Those in business may experience a setback, but growth investments will result in benefits. Overall, your home will have a more peaceful environment as your relationships with your family and spouse strengthen. Married couples can plan to have children. Your mother's health should be prioritised. Concentrate on eating a well-balanced diet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius: Your career will take off if you have patience and devotion. Your position and function assignments will be increased, and you will be in charge of a larger team. Those who are in business will see constant growth. Your savings will grow, and you'll be able to put money into something new. Singles may marry, while married couples can go on a family vacation. Now is also a good time to think about expanding your family. Sibling relationships may have their ups and downs.

Pisces: Keep your head down and don't try to exert any kind of influence on others. You must be cautious in what you do and say, since it may cause harm to many individuals in your immediate vicinity. Working on initiatives that are based in another country is a wonderful idea. Try not to overextend yourself when it comes to debt. Students will be able to pass a competitive exam and get stable employment. You may have to stay away from family due to professional commitments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

----------------------------

*The predictions are based on moon signs

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779