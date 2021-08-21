Scorpio Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

People under this sign are ruled by the twin planets of Mars and Pluto, which makes it one of the most intense signs of the zodiac. The influence of these planets bestows great personal magnetism and powers of persuasion, which is likely to make your day most profitable.

Scorpio Finance Today

Someone who has promised to return your money is likely to keep his/ her promise. Getting a loan sanctioned will put your venture firmly on the track. You may have to cater for the hefty fees for your child’s education. Hold on to your savings for your future needs.

Scorpio Family Today

Whatever you do today, do it with love, passion and commitment. The constant pressure of living up to a certain image is likely to stress your mind and affect your life. Don’t let any outsider meddle in your family affairs. Keep the activities of a teenager under discreet observation.

Scorpio Career Today

For a successful entrepreneurial journey, know the importance of taking the untrodden paths;this approach is a sure shot way of getting success in business. Waiting for a competitive exam result can have you on tenterhooks. You may be one of the most deserving ones in campus placements, so have no worries.

Scorpio Health Today

Leaving your exercise routine halfway or making half-hearted attempts at coming back in shape will just not do. Also, there is no point in following a fitness plan and then negating it by binging on junk food. It is better to join fitness buffs and follow their example.

Scorpio Love Life Today

An insensitive comment can upset partner today, so be careful in what you say. Those heading for a breakup must overcome emotional turmoil and move on in life. A marriage proposal you have consented to may not come through and disappoint you no end, but remember everything happens for the better.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Light Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874