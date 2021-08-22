Scorpio Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 22

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio, you will be on cloud nine today as new position on the workplace will keep you happy. Those who have been putting efforts in maintaining weight or to achieve fitness goals, they are all set to celebrate the upcoming good luck. You may inspire young ones in the family too.

Your supportive and caring nature allow you to resolve an issue between you and your spouse. A short trip with loved ones is on the cards and you can expect a fulfilling and adventurous day.

Your strong financial condition will allow you to lend money to someone in need. What else you can have to enjoy or celebrate today, let’s explore.

Scorpio Finance Today

You have stable financial condition due to steady income, but you may come across with new earning opportunities too that may be hard to resist. It will be a mistake to take any financial decision today, so wait a bit longer.

Scorpio Family Today

Family members may plan an evening out, so get ready to have an awesome day with loved ones. You will feel happy as presence and involvement of family members will keep you excited.

Scorpio Career Today

You will be able to manage to work on extra responsibilities assigned to you. Some may face challenges in understanding new project requirements and stuck in long and time-consuming client meetings.

Scorpio Health Today

You will feel active and energetic due to good health condition. It will allow you to do some exercises or plan some adventurous trips like hiking or long drive. Some may also switch to vegan diet.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Some may need to put efforts to add spark in their love life. Married couples may plan an evening out. Those who have been cancelling plans due to lack of time, they need to put efforts to make relationship work.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874