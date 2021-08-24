Scorpio Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 24

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio, your stars seem favorable for you today, so plan your day accordingly. If you have been postponing some great trip plans or doing something on the business front, make it happen today. You will enjoy good health and get rid of minor health issues caused due to changing weather conditions.

Since you have a stable financial condition, thinking about buying land or house is not a smart move at this juncture of life. You should wait a bit more to find beneficial deals on the financial and property front.

You are in the best condition and doing great on the professional front, but avoiding the needs of your family may ruin harmony on the domestic front.

What else is in your favor today, just read ahead!

Scorpio Finance Today

It’s okay to postpone a big investment in a lucrative scheme on the property front. You will be able to get some new clients. Some business trips will be tiresome, but bring rewards in the form of good deals.

Scorpio Family Today

Some family members may not be happy with your stubborn nature, so be flexible. You should devote some time to home chores too. Your spouse may seek your support in one of the important matters.

Scorpio Career Today

You will mix up easily with new team members. It’s a good day to talk about your promotion or salary hike with your boss. Some of you will do great in interviews. Everything is perfect on the professional front.

Scorpio Health Today

You will be able to maintain a happy frame of mind by achieving goals on the fitness front. A new home remedy will work for some who have been ailing for a health issue for long.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Luck will favor you on the love front, so expect good surprises from your spouse or lover. Your partner will plan something important that will make you really happy and blessed.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Blue





