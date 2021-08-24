Scorpio Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 25

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You have a small circle of friends and you try your best to stay close to them. You are drawn towards like-minded people and find it easy to express yourself when with them. You seem like a mysterious personality to those who do not fit your standards but you still maintain cordial relations with them. You are a warm person but very complex when it comes to your calculative nature. You need to avoid passing judgement very often as it is likely to snap your ties with near and dear ones. You need to learn to be diplomatic to keep everyone around you happy.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your monetary situation looks promising. However, if you have invested in the stock market, make sure you spend money on other goods and services sensibly as there are chances of inviting financial losses. Use your back up funds carefully to save for emergency needs.

Scorpio Family Today

There may be a few disturbances at home but that will not stop you from enjoying a family event. Stay positive and do not indulge in gossip-mongering with relatives as it may bring a bad name to your family’s reputation.

Scorpio Career Today

New projects start to pour in on the work front, which is likely to keep you on your toes. You will achieve your professional targets easily with your hard work and sincerity. Do not lose your confidence under stressful situations in the office.

Scorpio Health Today

Some of you might experience dust allergies or asthma, but you will bounce back to good health in no time with the help of a good medical practitioner. You might be in an irritable mood today;try calming techniques to improve your overall well being.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You will argue with your partner over silly issues, which is likely to create a rift in your romantic relationship. There may be an uncertainty in your love life, which you will have to sort out with your beloved patiently and responsibly.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

