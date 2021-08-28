Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scorpio Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 28

Dear Scorpio, today's prediction says that you will get appreciation from others for your efforts. And, take this occasion to demonstrate a different part of your own personality to those closest to you. Today you will feel enthusiastic.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Stay zealous Scorpions!

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Stay zealous Scorpions! Being a true friend to others will bring you their love and ample confidence. Stay brave and maintain your trait of being resourceful. Others will appreciate your efforts. Take this occasion to demonstrate a different part of your own personality to those closest to you.

Scorpio Finance Today

If you can postpone any investment or procurement scheduled. Unforeseen incidents could delay your projects and objectives. Take your money to be flexible in the event of unforeseen events. Don't let the negative advise you don't trust in be accepted into oneself totally.

Scorpio Family Today

All is working well as you want in your domestic life. Friends and relatives have their desires and objectives and want you to take them into account. Scenarios will work as scheduled. Keep on adjusting your views and understand the views of others.

Scorpio Career Today

Recurring problems need attention and concentration. Do not ignore or avoid dealing with rising challenges at once. Try to make an objective assessment of the problem in a business way. Don't be frightened of breaking new ground. Soon everything looks different, far nicer than it seems.

RELATED STORIES

Scorpio Health Today

Respire and get rid of needless burdens Scorpions. You know how difficult everyday life is and what your tasks need for your endurance. Make sure you are working out with a routine and taking rest as well.Consume meals that are rich in vitamins. To master your daily activities, you need all these things.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Remember that good relationships consist always of compromises. In this respect it is necessary for you to take a little more care and consideration. While it's not always easy: you should always strive to talk to clear the air and avoid misconceptions from the outset. Take out some quality and enjoy the evening with your beloved one.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Parrot green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

