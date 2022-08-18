Scorpio Daily Horoscope for August 18, 2022: Know what your planetary position s

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) As a Scorpio, today you may enjoy simple little things and may not spend huge amounts of money on anything lavish. You may prioritize your assignments as you may get to shoulder additional responsibilities. You may need to be detail oriented and understand the requirement before you start any new task. You may need to take out some time for yourself or you may be in trouble later. Your social circle may be active and you may get the support of friends. You may add to the happiness of your loved ones. You may make an effort to mend some distant relationships. Good health may keep you happy and balanced. You may work on your diet and exercise as you always do.

Scorpio Finance Today Cash flow may be restricted today so be careful when it comes to spending money. People may criticize you for your extravagant spending habit but you may take it easy as things may move on smoothly.

Scorpio Family Today All your actions today may make your family members even more happy. You may be able to complete your personal work perfectly. Everyone may be in a relaxed mood at home. You may plan to cook something special for your family.

Scorpio Career Today Today is not a very comfortable day when it comes to work front. It may be good not to take excessive load at work. You may need to be very calm and flexible with everyone or things may go wrong and you may be in a mess.

Scorpio Health Today You may maintain harmony in emotions and may balance it with light physical exercises. You may walk instead of taking a transport if the distance is approachable and weather is fine. You may start your day with a cup of herbal tea.

Scorpio Love Life Today Scorpio, today may be a day to speak your heart. Your mind may be at peace and emotional relationship may get stronger. There may be no confusions and love may grow. There is a possibility that you may plan a day out with your partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

