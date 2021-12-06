Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Dec 06: Stay active and fresh

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 23)

Scorpio, you just cannot simply stay idle. Your mind is continuously working and you are planning for this or the other. You are loyal and always stay committed to your promises and commitments. People rely on you in their troubled times. Today, stop being a pillar of strength for everyone in need. Instead, focus on your wants and needs. You are required to be your best true self today. Go and show the world what you are made of!

Scorpio Finance Today

You can join some part-time job or invest in a new source of income to multiply your sources of earning. On the business front, things will stay stable and everything will sail smoothly. Take care of your previous loans; pay them well in time or in advance.

Scorpio Family Today

It can be a day dedicated to the sheer support and understanding which they will show today. If you are planning to switch jobs or looking for another career option, your parents will be there with you. If married, take care of your spouse health.

Scorpio Career Today

You are a workaholic and ambitious personality and today you will be acknowledged for all your efforts and hard work by your seniors and co-workers. You may also be replaced with a senior position, as they can go for an extended leave.

Scorpio Health Today

You need to release all the stress and tension that you accumulated in your brain for a long time. Take some time out and indulge in some yoga or do some mediation to feel calm and composed. Don't take your health lightly and stay active and fresh.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Love wise it is an okay, satisfactory day. Things will be stable and you will feel a bit neglected and ignored for nothing new happening on your relationship front. Work may keep your spouse or partner somewhat occupied for the day.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

