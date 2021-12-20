Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Dec 20: Just be yourself

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 21)

Scorpios are a bit different from their fellow water signs. It's fixed water that is known to have transformational energies. You are ruled by Mars that fuels your personality with passion and sensuality. You have an archetype of protector and you play this role from time to time however you choose your people consciously. A Scorpio loves to spend time alone analyzing their needs and the way they feel about things. You have a strong judgment of good and bad which is why you have strong boundaries and a defensive mechanism. You are not someone who is afraid to take higher roles or get frightened from things. You have the ability to connect and understand on a spiritual level. You hate superficiality and lies. This is the time where you can use your critical nature to analyze the situation around you. Not everyone has pure intentions and you know it better than anyone else. Just be yourself and be the charmer.

Scorpio Finance Today

You may get good investment or property deals today from a person known to you for a long time, but be careful and do your homework before signing any deal today.

Scorpio Family Today

You may get into any trouble, and your acts are not appropriate to the situation as per your family. So there are chances that you will face disappointment on their faces today.

Scorpio Career Today

You may get ideas for your side business, stay firm to the vibes you'll have for this business. This can be fruitful if you're ready for the struggle required.

Scorpio Health Today

Regular gym or yoga is something you praise and you'll get a chance to spread awareness about the same to your close ones today.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Expect a candlelight dinner or something special from your loved one. Singles can expect to meet with a person you were looking for.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

