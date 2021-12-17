Scorpio Daily Horoscope for December 17: Domestic front seems good

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Honesty stands first for Scorpions. Scorpios make fun moves with a lot of friends and are perhaps the best conversationalists in the zodiac. Scorpio's natives are loyal as well as smart. Scorpions are loyal buddies. They also have the tendency to overthink a lot, which could be unhealthy, and eventually, it can destroy your peace of mind. You are not only wealthy but also rich because of the honest people that surround you. So there is absolutely no need to worry about your family relationships. All is well on your family front. An enchanting day is waiting for you to be experienced wherein you shall enjoy the energy of the body helping you be at your best. Now let's hop on to look at the probabilities of things to happen on this day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today

Your logical and right approach may help you in chasing good monetary benefits. Go on following all your tricks to get a luxurious life that you always dream of.

Scorpio Family Today

Some of you may enjoy the good company of friends and relatives. Good news from distant relatives may flow back to back. Travel plans to visit some friends or relatives appear to be in order.

Scorpio Career Today

Be alert Scorpio! Don't believe blindly without enquiring. Remember, all that glitters is not gold. Dear students utilize your time for practice and remember it is not because of luck, but only because of your work.

Scorpio Health Today

Your health may take a leap to an outstanding level. You may work out easily without disappointments. Your nutritional level may stabilize within a few days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your spouses may agree with your decision of being separated as both of you may realize you are different with aims and ambitions. Some of them who wanted to spend time together may get an opportunity to clarify things in a better way.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026