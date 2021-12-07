Scorpio Daily Horoscope for December 6: Improvise in love !

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 21)

Hello Scorpio, you are ruled by Mars. Mars represents passion and power. You are a fixed water sign that makes it hard for you to let go of certain emotional triggers. You are an intuitive individual who has a great judgment of the situations and people around them. You see and notice the slightest change in the environment and tonality of your loved ones. All these characteristics help you to understand the world in a way others can miss. Since you are sensitive to energy, you are advised to save and limit your energy as much as you want. Avoid making assumptions and confusing them with reality. You can see bad from afar which makes it difficult for you to trust.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your finances are looking good, Scorpio. You are learning and earning well now. Let go of your money-related stresses. Things will be better for you soon. Invest in something valuable that has greater returns.

Scorpio Family Today

You are planning a trip with your family. It will turn out as a good bonding exercise that is needed. Spend a happy time together and make memories with your siblings and cousins.

Scorpio Career Today

Stress is increasing day by day at your job and you are getting out of ways to make excess about it. You know there is something off and you might explode and react instead of giving it a subtle response. Calm down and talk to a friend about it.

Scorpio Health Today

You have shifted your focus on your health again. You want to channel your energy into exercising. You are convinced that this will help you physically and mentally.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You are stressed and your partner knows it hence they are paying all of their attention to you Scorpio. This is something that you will like. You are appreciative towards them this is making your relationship stronger and happier.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026