Scorpio Daily Horoscope for February 18: Focus on your strengths

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are likely to have an inquisitive mindset today and it will be filled with thoughts of doing something new. Some of you may receive new opportunities in you widen your vision and set new goals. You may have the necessary courage to follow through your unconventional ideas and may even attain success in your efforts. Don't let the opinions of others dissuade you from your beliefs. Focus on your strengths and channelize your drive. You may well discover one or two opportunities for improvement or advancement. A relationship, personal or professional, may turn out to be the highlight of your day today. Also, your reputation may get a real boost as your social endeavors endear you to one and all. You can give final shape to your vacation plans today. Tend to pressing matters relating to land or real estate as any negligence on your part may cause problems later on.

Scorpio Finance Today

You may have to review your financial situation today. You will need to keep a check on your expenses and focus on your savings. It may be a good idea to discuss the issue with an expert and plan your investments accordingly. Your experience of the past and your decision-making power will assist you in sorting everything out.

Scorpio Family Today

Family atmosphere will remain cordial which will add to your happiness quotient. A family youngster may be in need to support, but may be too shy to approach you. Remain alert and approachable today.

Scorpio Career Today

Professionally you might add another feather in your cap. Your dedication and sincerity can take you to the new heights on the work front. Salaried people may manage to impress their seniors and may get promotions and perks for sure.

Scorpio Health Today

Any health issue of the past can be healed by the intake of good diet and breathing exercises. You need to take care of your health as seasonal changes could bother you. Cosmetic enhancements may bring good outcome.

Scorpio Love Life Today

This time is good for starting a new romantic relationship. The new ties are expected to be long-lasting and emotionally satisfying. Don't be overcautious in your approach towards the love interest of your life. Be yourself! Married persons will also enjoy a blissful time.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026