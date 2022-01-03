Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Jan 03: Unity on the domestic front

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, your life will be filled with enthusiasm and energy to fulfill your desires which may make you happy. This is also a good day that will see you outshine your opponents and get success in legal matters. You may go ahead and take steps towards acquisition of new assets and ventures. You can meet some influential person which may present you with a new dimension to your life. Work as a team and any conflict or worry you have now will be resolved. It is advised to keep your travel plans open-ended in order to allow last minute changes. Bookings with refundable option should be opted by you. You are likely to enjoy good returns on property investments made in the past. Commercial land deals may turn out to be beneficial for you today. Students are likely to succeed in improving their results by streamlining their study schedule and concentration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today

Today is extremely promising for important new acquisitions. If you work with more awareness, then you can attain a little more cash which can be utilized for your future scarcities and payments. Investment plans will need to be checked by an expert to make a profit.

Scorpio Family Today

It is going to be day of absolute affection and unity on the domestic front and immense satisfaction might come your way. Your participation in charitable causes is likely to add to the family prestige. Children are likely to make great progress today, as they get support from their teachers.

Scorpio Career Today

Your communication and presentation skills may improve and you will be able to handle problems and pressures with great determination. This may enhance your reputation at the workplace. Some of you may get benefits from the government and administration sector if you are innovative.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today

You will have the necessary strength and vitality to fight against or recover from any illness that may have been bothering you for a long time. Be careful with what you eat and do not miss your workouts ensure your wellbeing.

Scorpio Love Life Today

On the personal front, both committed couples and married people may face some ups and downs in relationship if there is a communication gap. A free and frank discussion will help clear all misunderstandings. Those looking to settle down may have to wait a bit more.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026