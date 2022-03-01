Scorpio Daily Horoscope for March 01: Do not dwell upon the past

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you may stay focused on your goals and success may be yours no matter what. You may stop at nothing till you achieve your targets. You may pursue your plans courageously and move ahead with a winning attitude. You are likely to put your relationships above everything else and may rise to any occasion to help your friends or family during need. Your good deeds may bear fruits and you may be rewarded for your good work on the social front. The stars are likely to shine bright on you and make your dreams turn into a reality. Do not dwell upon the past, instead start planning for a brighter future. Students appearing for competitive exams may perform better than expected. An ancestral property may require legal intervention for inheritance. Travel plans are likely to materialize.

Scorpio Finance Today

On the financial front, you may incur losses as speculative activities may turn out to be questionable. Money may be received from unexpected sources, but you need to keep a tab on your over expenditure.

Scorpio Family Today

A tense family atmosphere may create troubles for you on the domestic front. Misunderstandings may keep everyone tensed. Avoid getting into arguments to restore peace and normalcy at home.

Scorpio Career Today

On the professional front, your bosses may give you extra professional responsibilities to test your true potential. However, you may be unable to handle them, thus negating your chances of a promotion.

Scorpio Health Today

Those suffering from chronic ailments may have to seek medical attention as recurrence is likely. Healthy habits may bring change in the condition. Light sporting activities daily may keep you in good shape.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your love life may go on the backburner as you may be caught up in a busy work schedule. This may create a rift in your blissful relationship. Working out a strategy to spend more time with each other may help resolve conflicts.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Golden Brown

