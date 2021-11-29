Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Nov 29: Keep calm and relax!

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 21)

Hey Scorpio, you have the closest resemblance to a phoenix in the process of transformation. You thrive with passion. You constantly work to better yourself and break your belief system and build new ones. You are observant and comfortable in your energy. Avoid confusing your assumptions with intuition regarding something or someone. It is hard for you to change your perception after making your mind. You usually start judging people in the first meeting itself and it’s very difficult for you to change your mindset with someone else. Hence pay close attention to the surroundings as the day holds many symbols and synchronicity as an answer to your questions.

Scorpio Finance Today

There could be multiple opportunities coming your way today. Make the decision carefully and wisely. You need to look around and see which one is more profitable. Make your pros and cons list. You know yourself better than anyone. Take calculative risks in terms of material goods.

Scorpio Family Today

More likely your family can ace difficulty understanding you and your plans. Family situations can affect your mental peace. You will have to handle the situation calmly and with maturity. Do not initiate arguments by using a sarcastic tone.

Scorpio Career Today

On the professional front, you will not experience obstacles, and everything will go smooth. You are probably going to offer your help to your subordinates as and when required, which will be valued by everybody in the workplace.

Scorpio Health Today

Scorpions can expect the best of their health today. Good day to rejoin gymming or Zumba can be appropriate workouts. Stay hydrated to avoid fatigue.

Scorpio Love Life Today

If there’s anything that is bothering your relationship, talk it out with your partner. Fights and arguments are natural, plan a day out and communicate the issues to your partner. He/she is likely to understand you today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

