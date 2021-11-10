Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 10: Finance seems to be turbulent
horoscope

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 10: Finance seems to be turbulent

Dear Scorpio, your personality is quite mysterious and people love to forge a relationship with you to get to know you better.
Capricorn, your fruitful power of imagination and sharp intellect might come to your aid in completing tasks at hand.
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:26 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) 

Today, your fruitful power of imagination and sharp intellect might come to your aid in completing tasks at hand. Your dynamism and enthusiasm to reach your goals more quickly is likely to make you a favourite at workplace. You never surrender or stop till you get to your purpose in life. Your personality is quite mysterious and people love to forge a relationship with you to get to know you better. You enjoy company of life-minded people and can spend hours in their company. You may be filled be positive thoughts, which are likely to help you create your own path to success. You need to stop yourself from taking any impulsive actions or it could harm you. 

Scorpio Finance Today 

Your financial position remains quite comfortable today. You may be able to purchase a dream home with the profits you made from a side business. Investments in stocks and speculative activities may bring rich gains.

Scorpio Family Today 

The day might be very encouraging as far as your domestic front is concerned. Harmony may prevail in the homely atmosphere. You may get to hear good news from children. An exciting outing with family is on the cards for some. 

Scorpio Career Today 

The day is full of ups and downs on your professional front. You may acquire support of seniors for finishing off pending tasks. However, further delays of any kind are likely to jeopardize your chances of receiving a monetary benefit. 

Scorpio Health Today 

The day brings mixed results on your health front. Minor ailments may require attention. Ignoring them could lead to complications. Light exercises and dietary changes may keep you fit. Yoga and breathing techniques are likely to calm your mind. 

Scorpio Love Life Today 

Your love life may be enjoyable today. You may plan a day out with your beloved, which may help you understand them better. This may strengthen your ties and also give you a chance to enjoy intimate moments together. 

Lucky Number: 17 

Lucky Colour: Yellow 

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign astrology horoscope scorpio scorpio
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

 Libra Daily Horoscope for November 10: It’s a volatile day!

Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 9: Exercise caution!

Leo Daily Horoscope for November 9: Good head start expected in career!

Cancer Daily Horoscope for November 9: It’s time for self-introspection!
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP