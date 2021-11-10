Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 10: Finance seems to be turbulent

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, your fruitful power of imagination and sharp intellect might come to your aid in completing tasks at hand. Your dynamism and enthusiasm to reach your goals more quickly is likely to make you a favourite at workplace. You never surrender or stop till you get to your purpose in life. Your personality is quite mysterious and people love to forge a relationship with you to get to know you better. You enjoy company of life-minded people and can spend hours in their company. You may be filled be positive thoughts, which are likely to help you create your own path to success. You need to stop yourself from taking any impulsive actions or it could harm you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today

Your financial position remains quite comfortable today. You may be able to purchase a dream home with the profits you made from a side business. Investments in stocks and speculative activities may bring rich gains.

Scorpio Family Today

The day might be very encouraging as far as your domestic front is concerned. Harmony may prevail in the homely atmosphere. You may get to hear good news from children. An exciting outing with family is on the cards for some.

Scorpio Career Today

The day is full of ups and downs on your professional front. You may acquire support of seniors for finishing off pending tasks. However, further delays of any kind are likely to jeopardize your chances of receiving a monetary benefit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today

The day brings mixed results on your health front. Minor ailments may require attention. Ignoring them could lead to complications. Light exercises and dietary changes may keep you fit. Yoga and breathing techniques are likely to calm your mind.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your love life may be enjoyable today. You may plan a day out with your beloved, which may help you understand them better. This may strengthen your ties and also give you a chance to enjoy intimate moments together.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026