Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 24: Surprises are in store

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is going to be a fine day. Your financial condition may allow you to invest in good property deals. Some may take some time out of their busy schedule and create a goal list to figure out what they actually want from their life. You may feel more ambitious and try to achieve more on the career or business front.

Some may try to put efforts to make their personal life fulfilling by doing something special for loved ones or spending quality time with spouse or kids. Those who have been hitting the gym or sweating a lot to achieve fitness goals, they may be lucky soon. Things may work slowly but definitely on the career or business front, so keep putting efforts.

Scorpio Finance Today

Some may get massive returns from investment in the stock market. If you have excellent financial condition, then you should try your luck in the stock market or trading. Some may get a good property deal.

Scorpio Family Today

This is a good day on the domestic front. Some surprises are in store for you. Family members may support your ideology and give you new responsibilities. Newly married couples may enjoy a new journey.

Scorpio Career Today

This is not a favorable day on the professional front, try to postpone or cancel your business meetings. You may not get required support at the office, so delay in delivering an important project is foreseen.

Scorpio Health Today

Some may start fitness training to maintain good health. Some may be rewarded with a feeling of energy and wellness soon. You may recover from a prolonged health issue.

Scorpio Love Life Today

This is an average day on the love front. You may plan something interesting to please your spouse or lover. Some may get engaged or married soon.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Aqua Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

