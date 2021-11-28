Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 28: A good day to accomplish

SCORPIO (Oct 23- Nov 23)

You are driven by the high spirits of passion that helps you win in every game of life. You are a brave and bold soul and that’s what makes you a true Scorpio. But, your revengeful nature can be alarming for your enemies and contenders at times and today you must unleash your true avenger. You would be faced with small challenges in and around, yet you will overcome all of it with ease. Today, you are required to make a sense of discipline in whatever field you are putting your feet at. Overall, a good day to accomplish long pending tasks.

Scorpio Finance Today

Financial losses are likely to incur by the end of the day so stay a little precautious while doing any financial transactions, especially in the evening time. Also, keep a check on your expenses so that don’t fall on any trouble later. If in business, you will get a great proposal deal for expansion.

Scorpio Family Today

At domestic front, you might face some criticism irrespective of how much effort you put in to make things work for better. But don’t get disheartened, as you will have the undue support of your spouse or partner all through any family conflict.

Scorpio Health Today

You are at your best health wise. You will feel energetic and productive all through the day. However, too much of physical exertion should be avoided as it may result in fatigue and dizziness at the end of the day.

Scorpio Career Today

Keep your calm is the mantra of the day. At workplace, you can expect a favorable day and your boss will be impressed by the hard work that you have put in lately. Also, you may expect an appraisal if you have recently joined a new venture.

Scorpio Love Life

If you are thinking to propose someone and has not been able to gather the courage, today do it without any hesitation. You will also feel some strange attraction and affection for your partner which might take you to surprise them with a gift.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026