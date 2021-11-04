Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 4: Look for stability in finance

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, with your strong willpower, you are likely to move mountains. You may be difficult to break even in the harshest of circumstances and you may surge ahead confidently on the path to success. You are likely to stay calm under pressure and turn situations in your favour. Your balanced mind and ability to reason with logic may bring you leadership roles. Interesting adventures with people close to your heart is foreseen for some. Do not let this opportunity go as it is likely to make you stronger. Be prepared for surprises that might spring up towards the end of the day. A positive attitude and energy may help you focus on the good things in life. Try to stay away from activities that induce stress. Exploring the outdoors is likely to enhance your imagination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today

Your financial front seems stable. The day promises to bring financial gains. Investments made in the past in immovable assets are likely to bring profits. You may put the surplus money in stocks or use it to buy a vehicle.

Scorpio Family Today

You need to keep your promises to maintain peace and harmony at home. A young, eligible bachelor in the family might find a suitable match, spreading cheer in the domestic atmosphere. Stay away from rude behavior.

Scorpio Career Today

You are likely to achieve professional success today with the help of subordinates and seniors. Financial rewards in the form of a bonus are on the cards for your fresh ideas. Those looking for a new job might travel overseas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today

You need to pay attention to the warning signs of your body or it could aggravate your underlying health conditions. Light exercises, coupled with meditation and yoga, and dietary modifications are likely to bring you relief.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Situations on your romantic front are a bit volatile today. You may have to tread with caution or it is likely to upset your beloved. Do not give them a chance to complain and try to bring back intimacy in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026